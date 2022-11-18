Watch the trailer for Pixar's new animated movie 'Elemental'









Pixar has released the trailer for their upcoming 2023 animated feature, Elemental, featuring the voice work of Mamoudou Athie and Leah Lewis.

Looking like prime Pixar material, the film is set in a world where fire, water, earth and air residents live together in a sprawling metropolis stitched together by the natural elemental forces. It takes fans of the animation house back to the studio’s early days, where similar stories were rife, evident in 2006s Cars following a world of anthropomorphic automobiles and Monsters Inc. which took audiences to the workplace of the monsters under your bed.

The film hopes to continue the company’s recent resurgence in quality, having released such celebrated titles as Turning Red, Luca and Soul in recent years.

Fans have already taken to the internet to point out the film’s rather obvious connection to Disney’s 2016 movie Zootopia, with the previous cute family movie taking place in a city where anthropomorphic animals co-exist in a vast metropolis. Just like in Elemental, which follows the love between a ‘fire’ and ‘water’ resident, Zootopia also centres around an unlikely partnership at the heart of the story, following a begrudging team-up between a rabbit and fox.

Despite this, it’s only fair to give Elemental time and judge it upon its release in 2023, with The Good Dinosaur director Peter Sohn taking the helm for the future movie.

Take a look at the trailer for the charming new animated Pixar movie, below.