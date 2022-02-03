Watch the trailer for the new King Crimson documentary 'In the Court of the Crimson King'









King Crimson have announced details of In the Court of the Crimson King, a documentary following the most recent incarnation of the legendary prog-rock troupe whilst on the road in 2018 and 2019.

The trailer concentrates on bandleader and founding member Robert Fripp. In addition to hearing Fripp’s account of the band’s history, the film is also comprised of live footage and interviews with past and present members.

There are interviews with long-term drummer Bill Bruford, and co-founding multi-instrumentalist Ian McDonald, discussing all things King Crimson. One thing is for sure though, Robert Fripp is a controversial figure to many associated with the band, as an anonymous figure in the trailer alludes to him as a “c**t”. This is to be the most revealing look at the prog pioneers that we’ve ever had.

In the Court of the Crimson King is directed by fringe culture filmmaker Toby Amies, and was commissioned by the band. The documentary was initially announced back in 2019 as Cosmic F*Kc, and will make its premiere with its new title this March at SXSW in Austin, Texas.

“We have been approached by various broadcasters, but felt that the ‘standard talking head’ format was becoming increasingly cookie cutter and uncreative,” band manager David Singleton told Rolling Stone. “We, therefore, approached Toby Amies, an independent filmmaker, and asked him to make an original music documentary, to reimagine the format, and gave him complete creative freedom to do so”.

Singleton explained: “So the film is really sanctioned by the band only in as much as they set the ball rolling and gave Toby the access and interviews he requested. Thereafter they happily ceded all creative control”.

Back in 2019, the band went on a mammoth tour to celebrate the band’s 50th anniversary. In tandem with this, they released a box set of material relating to their lauded 1969 debut, In the Court of the Crimson King. In what is sure to be the music documentary of 2022, we can’t wait to take a look behind the curtain at Robert Fripp and Co.

Watch the trailer below.