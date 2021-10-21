Watch the trailer for new Kenneth Branagh film 'Belfast'









A brand new coming-of-age project by Kenneth Branagh is going to come out soon and fans are eagerly waiting because the film has already received glowing reviews at film festivals. Titled Belfast, this new drama is Branagh’s most intimate work because it is an autobiographical account of his own experiences growing up during The Troubles in Northern Ireland.

In an interview, Branagh revealed: “I think it was… 50 years in the making. The leaving of Belfast was definitely the most critical life event for me, because it was wrapped up in violence and disruption. It resulted in a profound change. Life was really never the same again for me. It affected many, many people in profound ways that reverberate to this day.”

Adding, “How to write about it was the thing that eluded me. I’ve done much writing over the years, plenty of it in the bottom drawer – screenplays and novels that are ongoing pieces of work. But this one, I think the lockdown itself made me introspective about the story in a period when we were enduring our own lockdown.”

He insisted that the turbulent crises of 2020 provided the necessary momentum for this project: “Eventually, of course, we left and were removed from that situation where it takes a village to raise a child. We had benefited from that large communal experience of life, many cousins, many siblings from my parents. The beginning of the lockdown made me look inward and this lockdown unlocked that one.”

Starring the likes of Judi Dench and Jamie Dornan, Belfast promises to be a fascinating watch and has already picked up the People’s Choice Award at the Toronto Film Festival.

Watch the latest trailer for Kenneth Branagh’s coming-of-age drama Belfast below.

