Watch the trailer for new Jared Leto film 'Morbius'









Jared Leto has been slowly building up his acting career by doubling down on what he classifies as “method acting” which has already managed to irk audiences as well as his colleagues. In 2021, Leto’s performance in Ridley Scott’s House of Gucci attracted polarised responses from fans and the film itself was considered to be a mixed bag.

Now, Leto has set his sights on a different project and has been working on a brand new Marvel film where he will star as Morbius – a scientist who tries his best to save himself from an extremely rare blood disease but turns himself into a vampire in the process. The film has been in the works for a while now but disruptions caused by the pandemic pushed the release date back.

Morbius is designed as a follow-up to Venom and Venom: Let There Be Carnage, directed by Daniel Espinosa whose career is about to take a different trajectory after this project. While filming wrapped up back in 2019, Morbius is finally ready to have its theatrical release in American theatres on April 1.

Discussing the character in an interview, Leto explained that he was attracted to the character because he found Morbius to be a very complicated figure and he could relate to that. “Morbius, the man, is a pretty complex character. That’s what I was really attracted to. This is somebody who has a lot of conflict in his life,” Leto said.

“Here’s someone who’s been afflicted with this horrendous disease and has had all kinds of challenges and has been in pursuit of this cure,” he added. “And then all of a sudden has this power and this physical strength, which is all incredible, but there is a flip side to it, as well. There’s a dark side. So that battle between the light and dark is something that he fights throughout the film.”

Watch the new trailer for Morbius below.