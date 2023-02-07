Watch the new trailer for Mel Brooks’ long-awaited ‘History of the World, Part II’









A trailer for the long-awaited Hulu comedy sketch show, History of the World, Part II, helmed by Mel Brooks, has been released.

The variety series follows History of the World, Part I, which Brooks directed in 1981. Now, 42 years later, the comedian/actor/filmmaker has recruited a new cast of characters to play some of history’s most notable figures.

The extensive cast list includes Wanda Sykes, Nick Kroll, Ike Barinholtz, Jack Black, Seth Rogan, Sarah Silverman, Johnny Knoxville, Dove Cameron, Quinta Brunson, Chris Pontius and Taika Waititi.

The trailer begins with Skyes as Harriet Tubman, emerging from a modern-looking New York subway station. We also see Danny Devito playing a Romanov patriarch, Jack Black as a singing Joseph Stalin, Fred Armisen as a confused Sigmund Freud, mixing up masturbation and masterclasses, and Josh Gad as a music-hating William Shakespeare.

At the Television Critics Association press tour, Kroll discussed the project. He shared: “It begins with Mel. As soon as the show was announced, people reached out saying, ‘I would love to be a part of this, Mel Brooks is a huge influence.'”

He also added: “Mel has been involved throughout the process as a writer and producer — I remember very early meetings with Mel, and he’s like, ‘I got jokes.’ He had bits ready to go. There’s a joke in the Civil War, Robert E. Lee during the signing of Appomattox — Robert E.’s got his sword, he turns around and knocks all of his guys in the balls. Watch the show: Jack McBrayer [as] Robert E. Lee, bam, it’s there. Perfect.”

The first two episodes of History of the World, Part II, will air on Monday, March 6th, 2023, on Hulu. From there, two episodes will be released daily before the finale on Thursday, March 9th.

Watch the new trailer below.