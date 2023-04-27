Watch the trailer for Kenneth Branagh’s ‘A Haunting in Venice’ starring Michelle Yeoh









Academy Award winner Michelle Yeoh will star in the lead role in the new Kenneth Branagh movie A Haunting in Venice, which will be released on September 15th this year. The mystery film is based on Agatha Christie’s 1969 novel Hallowe’en Party and stars Tina Fey, Jude Hill, Kelly Reilly and Jamie Dornan. Branagh himself will reprise his role as Hercule Poirot from Death on the Nile and Murder on the Orient Express.

Branagh told Variety about the film. “It’s a supernatural world where the normal rules do not apply,” he said. “Murders and ghosts are irresistible to a man with that moustache and that nose for sniffing other culprits.”

The film is set in Venice just after World War II on All Hallows’ Eve. But even with the spectral feel of the film, Branagh insists that there is more to it than meets the eye. He said of his character, “He has to face his ghosts via a story that is making him try to understand whether there is something on the other side.”

Branagh will be working with his Belfast colleagues Jamie Dornan and Jude Hill once more. He said of the pair, “It was great to take advantage of that rapport, camaraderie and history that they now had. It was super helpful for that impact of friendship and familiarity with me, and it had a positive impact on the ensemble. They made it an easier process for everybody else.”

Check out the trailer below.