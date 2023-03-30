Trailer released for Francois Ozon’s ‘Everything Went Fine’









The Cohen Media Group have released the trailer for the Francois Ozon drama Everything Went Fine. The film is set for a theatrical release in New York on April 14th and in Los Angeles a week later on April 21st. Following these showings, Ozon’s film will get a national release in the United States.

The film is based on author Emmanuele Bernheim’s autobiographical novel Everything Went Well, and Bernheim has previously collaborated with Ozon on a number of his screenplays, including Under The Sand, Swimming Pool and Ricky.

Ozon’s new film focuses on an 85-year-old art collection Andrew Bernheim (played by Andre Dussoilier), who asked his daughter Emmanuele (Sophie Marceau) to assist him in ending his life. Emmanuele must face the difficult decision to help her father with the help of her younger sister Pascale (Geraldine Pailhas).

Pascale and Emmanuele are going through the arduous bureaucratic process of settling their father’s life and orders, and Emmanuele must also make peace with their troubled history. Ozon’s other films include Swimming Pool, 8 Women, By the Grace of God, Frantz, Double Lover, In the House and Potiche.

The Quad Cinema in New York will be hosting a retrospective of his work in the lead-up to the first screening of Everything Went Fine.