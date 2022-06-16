Watch Emma Thompson star in the first trailer for 'Matilda The Musical'









The upcoming film adaptation of Matilda The Musical has released its first official trailer, giving fans the first chance to see the cast, including Nanny McPhee star Emma Thompson as the iconic villain Miss Trunchbull.

Entitled Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical, the new flick stars Alisha Weir as the eponymous child genius, with Thompson playing her nemesis and star of James Bond No Time To Die‘s Lashana Lynch as the gregarious Miss Honey.

In what is shaping up to be a stellar cast, it also features Stephen Graham and Andrea Riseborough as Matilda’s parents Mr and Mrs Wormwood, and comic Sindhu Vee as the librarian Mrs Phelps.

Notably, the new trailer also gives us a first look at one of the musical moments that comprise the film, marking a stark departure from Danny DeVito’s timeless 1996 adaptation, which popularised the Rusted Root song ‘Send Me On My Way’. Fans of the book and original film will also be excited to see the latest version of Bruce Bogtrotter forcibly eating the chocolate cake, in one of the most memorable scenes from the story.

Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical is directed by Matthew Warchus and was written by Dennis Kelly, and is an adaptation of comic Tim Minchin’s award-winning stage show, which debuted in the West End back in 2011. Minchin’s work is faithful to Roald Dahl‘s book, so fans can expect to see a fresh twist on the story, whilst remaining faithful to the themes that made the Welsh author’s book such a classic.

The official synopsis explains: “A brand new take on the Tony and Olivier award-winning musical. Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical tells the story of an extraordinary girl, with a vivid imagination, who dares to take a stand to change her story with miraculous results.”

Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical will be screened exclusively in UK cinemas from December 2nd, and it’s shaping up to be one of the most intriguing titles of the year.

