Watch the trailer for J.A. Bayona’s ‘Society of the Snow’









The first trailer for Society of the Snow, directed by Spanish filmmaker J.A. Bayona, has been released. The movie will close this year’s highly anticipated Venice Film Festival.

Bayona’s film is a retelling of the story of a 1972 plane crash that happened in the Andes and will later arrive on Netflix. It’s a Spanish-language movie shot in the Sierra Nevada mountain range in Spain.

Back in the early 1970s, the Uruguayan Air Force flight 571 was bringing the Montevideo Christians Rugby Club team to Chile but crashed into the Andes at a height of nearly 12,000 feet. There had been 45 onboard passengers, but only 29 survived the initial crash.

Those survivors were then tasked with staying alive in freezing temperatures with no food to eat, so they had to resort to eating the flesh of those who had died. Eventually, 16 of the team were rescued.

In a recent interview with Deadline, Bayona discussed his excitement at finally having the film released in Venice. “What I love about the screenings we’ve had so far,” he said, “Is that nobody stood up as soon as the story ended.”

“All of them were in shock, which, by the way, is the kind of experience I was hoping for,” the director added. “It’s a difficult movie, but, in the end, it’s a most optimistic view of what human beings are at their core. It tells you, when we are taken away from everything that we have, what arises and what surfaces.”

Check out the trailer for Society of the Snow below.