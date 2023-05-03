Watch the trailer for Denis Villeneuve’s ‘Dune: Part Two’









The trailer for Denis Villeneuve’s highly-anticipated Dune: Part Two has now been released. The movie serves as the sequel to 2021’s Dune and boasts an all-star cast, including Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgard, Dave Bautista and Javier Bardem, all of whom reprise their roles from the Villeneuve’s first film.

There are also some high-profile names joining the cast for the second effort of the two-part film adaptation of Frank Herbert’s 1965 classic science fiction novel, including Austin Butler, Florence Pugh, Christopher Walken and Léa Seydoux.

Narratively, the new film will focus on the journey of Paul Atreides (Chalamet) as he rises to power amongst the Freman and continues his rebellion against Padishah Emperor Shaddadm IV. He will also likely become romantically involved with Zendaya’s Chani, and his mysterious visions from the first film become all the more clear.

As for how the sequel will differ from the first film, Villeneuve has stated that fans can expect a more action-packed experience. He recently told The Hollywood Reporter, “Part One is more of a contemplative movie. Part Two is an action-packed, epic war movie. It is much more dense. We went to all-new locations. I didn’t want a feeling of repetition. It’s all new sets. Everything is new. This time, it’s full IMAX.”

