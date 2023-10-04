Watch the trailer for new Eli Roth horror movie ‘Thanksgiving’









Filmmaker Eli Roth has shared the official trailer for his heavily anticipated slasher horror movie, Thanksgiving.

The promotional images hinted at a not-so-pleasant Thanksgiving Celebration with a Freddy Krueger-type silhouette depicting a murderous pilgrim character. The slasher is said to be based on the faux trailer Roth created for Quentin Tarantino and Robert Rodriguez’s collaborative double feature, Grindhouse, in 2007.

The initial faux trailer was notably repugnant and shocking images, and it’s feared and hoped – in equal measure – that Thanksgiving delivers a similar shock.

With all the imagery expected on Thanksgiving, such as turkeys and bunting, the new trailer adds a dark dimension to the celebrations with buzz saws, axes, screaming victims and intense, murderous pursuit.

The official synopsis for Thanksgiving reads: “After a Black Friday riot ends in tragedy, a mysterious Thanksgiving-inspired killer terrorizes Plymouth, Massachusetts – the birthplace of the infamous holiday.”

Arriving on November 7th, the movie sadly won’t hit cinemas in time for Halloween, but Roth has allowed plenty of time to spread a few shivers in time for Thanksgiving, which this year falls on November 23rd.

Watch the full trailer for Thanksgiving below.