Watch the new trailer for Dustin Hoffman film 'As They Made Us'









Mayim Bialik, the star of sitcoms such as Blossom and The Big Bang Theory, is set to make her directorial debut with an upcoming feature titled As They Made Us. The film will feature the likes of Dustin Hoffman and Candice Bergen among other big names such as Dianna Agron as well as Bialik’s The Big Bang Theory co-star Simon Helberg.

Bialik actually got a PhD in neuroscience from UCLA but she soon realised that she preferred the world of television and did not want to lead the life of a research professor. While Bialik has had roles in some films as well as video games like Borderlands 3, her oeuvre is mostly defined by her extensive work in the domain of television.

As They Made Us is being helmed by Bialik who wrote the screenplay for the film as well. According to the reports that have surfaced, the narrative will revolve around a divorced mother with two children who is struggling with the volatility of a dysfunctional family. This important role will be played by Dianna Agron who is set to star as Abigail.

Dustin Hoffman will portray the role of Abigail’s father, an elderly man who suffers from a serious degenerative condition. However, he and his wife (played by Candice Bergen) live in constant denial of his deteriorating health. Helberg has been cast as Nathan, Abigail’s estranged brother who hasn’t really had much contact with the family for five years.

As They Made Us will follow Abigail as she attempts to pick up the fragments of her fractured life. While the project has been in the works since 2019, the pandemic pushed the production process back but it is now finally ready to be released and will be available in theatres as well as through VOD starting from Friday, April 8th.

Watch the new trailer for As They Made Us below.