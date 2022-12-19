Watch the brand new trailer for Christopher Nolan film 'Oppenheimer'









Film fans are already expecting a stacked roster in 2023 featuring some of the biggest names in the industry. However, very few of them have amassed as much public attention as Christopher Nolan’s upcoming project Oppenheimer – a biopic of the titular theoretical physicist who is known as the “father of the atomic bomb”.

On paper, the production already looks insane. Cillian Murphy is set to star as Oppenheimer, alongside a stellar cast which includes the likes of Robert Downey Jr., Emily Blunt, Matt Damon and more. In a recent conversation with Total Film, Nolan also shed some light on the innovative visual effects used in Oppenheimer.

The director said: “Andrew Jackson – my visual effects supervisor, I got him on board early on – was looking at how we could do a lot of the visual elements of the film practically, from representing quantum dynamics and quantum physics to the Trinity test itself, to recreating, with my team, Los Alamos up on a mesa in New Mexico in extraordinary weather, a lot of which was needed for the film, in terms of the very harsh conditions out there – there were huge practical challenges.”

Nolan added: “It’s a story of immense scope and scale. And one of the most challenging projects I’ve ever taken on in terms of the scale of it, and in terms of encountering the breadth of Oppenheimer’s story. There were big, logistical challenges, big practical challenges. But I had an extraordinary crew, and they really stepped up.”

“It will be a while before we’re finished,” he concluded. “But certainly, as I watch the results come in, and as I’m putting the film together, I’m thrilled with what my team has been able to achieve.” Although there’s a long wait for the film to be available, fans can finally check out the spectacular teaser for Oppenheimer.

Watch the trailer below.