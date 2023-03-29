Watch the trailer for Bruce Willis’ final film, ‘Assassin’









The trailer for Assassin, Bruce Willis‘ final film, has been unveiled. The upcoming thriller is slated for release on April 3rd.

Directed by Jesse Atlas, Assassin (Die Like Lovers in the US) explores the use of a futuristic microchip that enables agents to inhabit the bodies of other people, allowing them to carry out covert, frequently deadly missions while “somebody else takes the fall”. But when an agent is killed during a top-secret mission, it’s his grieving wife who sets out on the warpath.

The film sees Willis in his final role. The actor, who was recently diagnosed with dementia, will star alongside Andy Allo, Dominic Purcell, Nomzamo Mbatha, Mustafa Shakir, Hannah Quinlivan, Fernanda Andrade and Eugenia Kuzmina.

Check out the trailer below.