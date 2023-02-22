Watch the new trailer for the true-crime drama, ‘Boston Strangler’









Hulu has released the very first trailer for the upcoming true-crime thriller Boston Strangler, starring Keira Knightley and Carie Coon.

From the writer and director Matt Ruskin, the same mind behind 2017s biographical drama Crown Heights, the film follows the Boston Strangler, a notorious serial killer who wreaked havoc in the early 1960s, and the reporters who first broke the story. Focusing more on the journalistic aspect of the case rather than the gruesome murders themselves, Ruskin’s film showcases how real-life reporters Loretta McLaughlin (Knightley) and Jean Cole (Coon) challenged sexism in the industry.

As per the press release, the new movie: “follows Loretta McLaughlin, a reporter for the Record-American newspaper, who becomes the first journalist to connect the Boston Strangler murders. As the mysterious killer claims more and more victims, Loretta attempts to continue her investigation alongside colleague and confidante Jean Cole, yet the duo finds themselves stymied by the rampant sexism of the era”.

In the trailer, we see Loretta’s thoughts concerning the infamous string of murders disregarded by her boss, who thinks she should ‘stay in her lane’ and stick to reporting on lifestyle stories. Though, as the murders continue, it becomes increasingly more obvious that the pair of reporters need to step in to help.

The two-time Oscar-nominated actor Keira Knightley most recently starred in the disappointing Christmas flick Silent Night way back in 2021, but is best known for her role in the Disney franchise Pirates of the Caribbean. Meanwhile, Coon has impressed in several areas of popular cinema, helping to elevate the Marvel movie Avengers: Infinity War whilst also shining in the Steven Spielberg drama The Post.

Take a look at the trailer for Boston Strangler, starring Keira Knightley, Carie Coon, Chris Cooper, Alessandro Nivola and Rory Cochrane, below.