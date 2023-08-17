Watch the trailer for 4K restoration of Talking Heads movie ‘Stop Making Sense’









As they prepare to celebrate its 40th-anniversary, Talking Heads have announced a 4K restored cinematic re-release for their landmark concert film, Stop Making Sense, with a brand new trailer.

Before the cinematic re-release, Stop Making Sense will be screened at the Toronto International Film Festival on September 11th. For the rare occasion, all four members of Talking Heads – David Byrne, Tina Weymouth, Chris Frantz, and Jerry Harrison – will reunite for a live Q&A hosted by Spike Lee.

The interview will mark the band’s first public appearance as a complete foursome since their last performance at the 2002 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame ceremony.

A24’s 4K restoration of Stop Making Sense will premiere in IMAX on September 22nd before receiving a wider release on September 29th. Tickets are available for advanced booking now.

Initially directed by Jonathan Demme, Stop Making Sense followed Talking Heads’ Speaking in Tongues tour of 1983 and was filmed over three nights at the Pantages Theatre, Hollywood. The film showcased songs from all six of the band’s prior studio albums, highlighted by ‘Burning Down The House’ and Byrne’s iconic “big suit” during ‘Girlfriend Is Better’.

On Friday, August 18th, the band will also release a deluxe vinyl reissue of the movie’s soundtrack via Rhino. The updated edition will include every song performed in the film for the first time, including two previously omitted tracks – ‘Cities’ and ‘Big Business / I Zimbra’.

Watch the trailer for the Stop Making Sense 4K restoration below.