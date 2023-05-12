Watch the new trailer for the 20th-anniversary restoration of ‘Oldboy’









The first trailer for the remastered and restored version of Oldboy, directed by legendary South Korean director Park Chan-Wook has now been released. The neo-noir mystery thriller was originally released in 2003 and drew widespread critical acclaim from across the globe.

Oldboy is a loose adaptation of a Japanese manga of the same name and focuses on Oh Dae-su (played by Choi Min-sik), who has been imprisoned in a hotel room-like cell for 15 years for unknown reasons. Dae-su also does not know who has captured him, nor does he know their intentions.

Upon finally being released, Dae-su, unfortunately, discovers that he is still wrapped up in a conspiracy of mystery and violence. He vows to take revenge on his captors, but his thirst for vengeance is quashed when he meets and falls in love with a young chef Mi-do (played by Kang Hye-jung).

Oldboy is part of Park’s The Vengeance Trilogy, alongside Sympathy for Mr. Vengeance and Lady Vengeance, released in 2002 and 2005, respectively. The film received an American remake in 2013, but this new remaster of the original will be considered the definitive version for years to come. Check out the trailer below.