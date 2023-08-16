Tracy-Ann Oberman accuses Bradley Cooper of ‘Jewface’ for portrayal of Leonard Bernstein in ‘Maestro’









British actor Tracy-Ann Oberman, best known for her roles in Friday Night Dinner and Toast Of London, has condemned Bradley Cooper for wearing a prosthetic nose to portray the Jewish composer and conductor Leonard Bernstein in the upcoming Netflix film Maestro.

On August 14th, a trailer was released for the movie, which Cooper also directed. The cast includes Carey Mulligan as his wife Felicia Montealegre, Maya Hawke as their daughter, Sarah Silverman as Bernstein’s sister, and additional actors Gideon Glick, Gabe Fazio, Eric Parkinson, William Hill, Nick Blaemire, Oscar Pavlo and Tim Rogan.

Cooper has now been criticised by the Jewish community for wearing a large prosthetic nose in the film, as it plays up to ethnic stereotypes. Taking to Instagram, Oberman shared an image of the actor as Bernstein and captioned the post: “All actors should be able to play any part with their skill. However, we are living in times where there is huge sensitivity and debate over ethnic and minority representation.”

She continued: “If Bradley Cooper green lights your film to play the Jewish composer Bernstein and you want him over a Jewish A-lister who can equally play that role – then let Bradley Cooper’s acting be so magnificent and truthful that the character of Bernstein shines through what he already looks like.”

Oberman also stated: “If he needs to wear a prosthetic nose then that is, to me and many others, the equivalent of Blackface or Yellowface.”

The Friday Night Dinner star, who is a prominent voice in the Jewish community, also noted how Cillian Murphy didn’t use a prosthetic nose for his recent portrayal of J. Robert Oppenheimer, but still successfully told his story.

She added: “Cillian could play Oppenheimer because he looks like Oppenheimer and could get the power of the man’s story and Jewishness through the power of his acting, ditto Tom Conti as Einstein didn’t have to ‘wear’ a nose.”

Watch the trailer for Maestro below.