Tracey Emin launches radical art school in Margate









When Tracey Emin was growing up in the English seaside town of Margate, it wasn’t quite as bohemian as she might have liked it. Now, however, she has devised a plan to turn her hometown into a haven for the arts.

In an interview with the Times, the artist revealed that she plans to set up a residency studio in the town, housing up to 30 artists in a converted bathhouse and mortuary, where artists will create, display and live.

Named TKE studios, Emin asserts that the project will be strictly art-based and not some vagabond retreat. “[There will be] no subletting, no smoking, no loud music. And if people don’t want to do the rules then they won’t have a studio there,” she said.

Emin intends to set rent rates so low that artists will be able to dedicate all of their time creating as opposed to taking other jobs in the hope that Margate can become a centre for innovation.

“Every now and again someone has to put their work up in the corridor and the others come round and criticise it,” she adds. “So there’s like this constant intellectual rigour. People can’t just be passive.”

Emin was diagnosed with cancer in 2020 and claims that the project is derived from the new outlook that the process has given her. “With Margate now, especially after the cancer and everything, it’s all making sense what I’m doing. I am sort of helping. I am making an artist’s haven,” she concluded.

It is not yet known when her grand plan will come to fruition, but it is certainly in the works and will hopefully have enrolees soon.

"Thank you Art for always loving me. I will never leave you."—Tracey Emin, yesterday, writing about painting after severe illness. pic.twitter.com/6vX1nOdYZI — Christiana Spens (@ChristianaSpens) September 18, 2021