Toyah Willcox and Robert Fripp’s Sunday Lunch returns with erotic rendition of ‘Bad Reputation’









Toyah Willcox and Robert Fripp have returned with another instalment of their Sunday Lunch cover series. To begin the new web series, after a short month-long break, the pair kicked things off with Joan Jett’s ‘Bad Reputation’.

During the video a scantily clad Willcox be seen sticking post-it notes sporting the word “Bad” to the head of the 76-year-old former King Crimson guitarist.

Willcox – who is 64 – and Fripp have been married since 1986. The duo began their Sunday Lunch series when the pandemic hit in 2020. It was Willcox’s idea to keep Fripp busy while King Crimson were unable to tour.

Fripp has explained that the videos are part of Willcox’s duty-bound nature of feeling that performers have a responsibility to raise spirits when they can. As a result, they have been pretty much continuously rolling out a cover every Sunday since they started.

On this occasion, they opted for Jett’s 1981 hit from her self-titled debut album. The track was the first that she released following the disbandment of The Runaways and it became an instant hit.