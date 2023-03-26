Toyah and Robert Fripp share cover of J. Geils Band song ‘Centerfold’









Toyah and Robert Fripp have shared the latest instalment of their Sunday Lunch series. The new video sees the couple take on ‘Centrefold’, the 1981 single by J. Geils Band. The new cover is a nod to Robert Fripp’s recent appearance on the cover of PROG magazine.

In the video caption, the couple note: “This week’s edition comes with exclusive news and bonus footage at the end… be warned though you cannot unsee it once it’s out there!” The couple previously released a set of bloopers from the Sunday Lunch series.

Elsewhere, Toyah and Robert recently announced their Sunday Lunch Tour, which will take place this autumn.

The King Crimson leader, Fripp, recently acknowledged that the series has frustrated many longtime fans of the prog band, a group not necessarily known for their lighthearted flourishes. He explained to The Telegraph: “My wife insists performers have a responsibility to lift people’s spirits in hard times. Do I respect that? My answer is yes, completely and utterly I do.”

Fripp added: “My wife said to me, ‘if all we’ve done in two years is help one person through their bad time, it’s all worth it.’ So I’m not sure if that meets a criteria of serving what is highest in music, but for me, it’s a real undertaking that I respect. And I am quite prepared to strap on a guitar and rock out to a classic riff in order to achieve it.”

Check out the couple’s cover of ‘Centrefold’ by J. Geils Band below.