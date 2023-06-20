‘Toy Story 5’ will see the return of Woody and Buzz Lightyear









The chief creative officer at Disney Pixar, Pete Docter, has revealed that both Woody and Buzz Lightyear will be returning to the screen when Toy Story 5 is released.

The fifth instalment in the beloved animation franchise was announced in February earlier this year, although a definitive release date is yet to be confirmed.

Docter recently told Variety: “We have our share of sequels in the works. We’re doing a sequel to Inside Out, so you get to go back inside the mind of Joy and Sadness.”

He continued, making clear the intentions with Toy Story, “We have another Toy Story, so Woody and Buzz are back. And we have a few other projects, but it’s always a balance.”

Tim Allen has voiced Buzz Lightyear in the Toy Story films, and he wrote on Twitter of his involvement, “See ya soon Woody, you are a sad strange little man and you have my pity. And off we go to a number 5! To infinity and beyond!”

As of yet, it’s unclear whether or not Tom Hanks will return as the voice of Woody, although he too, like Allen, has played the character in all the previous four Toy Story films.

Check out the trailer for the most recent film in the franchise below.