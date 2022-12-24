Tory Lanez found guilty of shooting Megan Thee Stallion









A Los Angeles jury has found Canadian rapper Tory Lanez guilty of shooting hip-hop icon Megan Thee Stallion in 2020. According to the latest reports, Lanez has been convicted of felony negligent discharge of a firearm, assault with a semi-automatic firearm, and carrying a loaded and unregistered firearm.

During the trial, Megan Thee Stallion testified that Lanez had shot her in her feet after a pool party. The hip-hop star claimed that Lanez was furious when she criticised his musical talents. In a fit of rage, he asked Megan Thee Stallion to “dance” before opening fire on her.

Throughout the legal proceedings, Lanez’s defence team attempted to disparage Megan Thee Stallion’s public image by revealing intimate and irrelevant details about her personal life. These attacks influenced misogynistic attacks against Megan Thee Stallion on social media platforms as well.

Lanez unsuccessfully argued that he never fired the weapon, insisting that it was Megan Thee Stallion’s friend Kelsey Harris who shot the rapper out of “jealousy”. According to Lanez, Harris was upset since she recently discovered that Megan Thee Stallion had been “intimate” with Lanez, which is why she shot her.

Following the conviction, Megan Thee Stallion’s legal team said: “The jury got it right. I am thankful there is justice for Meg.” Lanez, who allegedly offered Megan Thee Stallion $1 million to keep quiet about the incident, is facing more than 20 years in prison and is set to be scheduled on Friday, 27th January.

