TOPS announce 'Empty Seats' EP with new single ‘Perfected Steps’









TOPS - 'Perfected Steps' 7.3

Montreal pop-rock group TOPS have announced their brand new EP Empty Seats, which is set for its full release on May 10th via their own label Musique TOPS. The group has shared the new single ‘Perfected Steps’ as a preview.

The new EP will mark the first non-single release for the group since 2020’s I Feel Alive, which brought the memorable singles ‘Colder & Closer’ and ‘Witching Hour’.

Empty Seats will come with five new tracks and has been previewed with three singles, most recently with ‘Perfected Steps’. The new single joins the previously released songs ‘Waiting’ and ‘Party Again’.

‘Perfected Steps’ comes as a slightly more laid back slant on TOPS’ usual singles recipe. The track clocks in at just under seven minutes long but certainly doesn’t feel it. The music flows seamlessly into several chapters all with a different elegant beauty to them thanks to the Kate Bush-style vocals. Check out the new single below.

Vocalist Jane Penny said of the new single, “‘Perfected Steps’ is about some right-wing ageing loser clinging to their glory days, values out of sync with reality. It feels like for some reason people like this still have an enormous presence in everybody’s lives and it’s super irritating. We thought that maybe if we write a song placing this mentality in the past where it belongs we could bully this vibe peacefully out of existence.”

Empty Seats EP Tracklist:

1. Perfected Steps

2. Janet Planet

3. Waiting

4. Party Again

5. Future Waits

TOPS 2022 Tour Dates:

Apr 5th – Hamilton, ON – Bridgeworks

Apr 6th – London, ON – Rum Runners

Apr 7th – St. Catharines, ON – Warehouse

Apr 8th – Ottawa, ON – Bronson Centre

Apr 21st – Cairo, EG – Cairo Jazz Club

May 21st – Amsterdam, NL – London Calling @ Paradiso

May 23rd – Birmingham, UK – Hare and Hounds

May 24th – Bristol, UK – Exchange

May 26th – Liverpool, UK – Jimmy’s

May 27th – Manchester, UK – YES

May 28th – Glasgow, UK – Stereo

May 29th – Leeds, UK – The Brudenell Social Club

May 30th – Nottingham, UK – Bodega

Jun 1st – London, UK – Village Underground

Jun 3rd – Groningen, NL – Vera

Jun 4th – Utrecht, NL – Ekko

Jun 5th – Brussels, BE – Botanique

Jun 6th – Paris, FR – La Boule Noire

Jun 8th – Lyon, FR – Sonic

Jun 10th – Barcelona, ES – Primavera Sound

Jun 13th – Bologna, IT – Covo Summer

Jun 14th – Zurich, CH – Komplex 457

Jun 15th – Munich, DE – Strom

Jun 17th – Prague, CZ – Underdogs Ballroom

Jun 19th – Berlin, DE – Berghain Kantine

Jun 21st – Copenhagen, DK – Pumpehuset Byhaven

Jun 22nd – Gothenburg, SE – Oceanen

Jun 23rd – Stockholm, SE – Hus 7

Jun 24th – Oslo, NO – John Dee

Jun 26th – Malmö, SE – Plan B

Jun 28th – Opole, PO – Klubokawiarnia

Jun 29th – Warsaw, PO – Poglos