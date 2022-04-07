TOPS announce 'Empty Seats' EP with new single ‘Perfected Steps’

Montreal pop-rock group TOPS have announced their brand new EP Empty Seats, which is set for its full release on May 10th via their own label Musique TOPS. The group has shared the new single ‘Perfected Steps’ as a preview.
The new EP will mark the first non-single release for the group since 2020’s I Feel Alive, which brought the memorable singles ‘Colder & Closer’ and ‘Witching Hour’.
Empty Seats will come with five new tracks and has been previewed with three singles, most recently with ‘Perfected Steps’. The new single joins the previously released songs ‘Waiting’ and ‘Party Again’.
‘Perfected Steps’ comes as a slightly more laid back slant on TOPS’ usual singles recipe. The track clocks in at just under seven minutes long but certainly doesn’t feel it. The music flows seamlessly into several chapters all with a different elegant beauty to them thanks to the Kate Bush-style vocals. Check out the new single below.
Vocalist Jane Penny said of the new single, “‘Perfected Steps’ is about some right-wing ageing loser clinging to their glory days, values out of sync with reality. It feels like for some reason people like this still have an enormous presence in everybody’s lives and it’s super irritating. We thought that maybe if we write a song placing this mentality in the past where it belongs we could bully this vibe peacefully out of existence.”
Empty Seats EP Tracklist:
- 1. Perfected Steps
- 2. Janet Planet
- 3. Waiting
- 4. Party Again
- 5. Future Waits
TOPS 2022 Tour Dates:
- Apr 5th – Hamilton, ON – Bridgeworks
- Apr 6th – London, ON – Rum Runners
- Apr 7th – St. Catharines, ON – Warehouse
- Apr 8th – Ottawa, ON – Bronson Centre
- Apr 21st – Cairo, EG – Cairo Jazz Club
- May 21st – Amsterdam, NL – London Calling @ Paradiso
- May 23rd – Birmingham, UK – Hare and Hounds
- May 24th – Bristol, UK – Exchange
- May 26th – Liverpool, UK – Jimmy’s
- May 27th – Manchester, UK – YES
- May 28th – Glasgow, UK – Stereo
- May 29th – Leeds, UK – The Brudenell Social Club
- May 30th – Nottingham, UK – Bodega
- Jun 1st – London, UK – Village Underground
- Jun 3rd – Groningen, NL – Vera
- Jun 4th – Utrecht, NL – Ekko
- Jun 5th – Brussels, BE – Botanique
- Jun 6th – Paris, FR – La Boule Noire
- Jun 8th – Lyon, FR – Sonic
- Jun 10th – Barcelona, ES – Primavera Sound
- Jun 13th – Bologna, IT – Covo Summer
- Jun 14th – Zurich, CH – Komplex 457
- Jun 15th – Munich, DE – Strom
- Jun 17th – Prague, CZ – Underdogs Ballroom
- Jun 19th – Berlin, DE – Berghain Kantine
- Jun 21st – Copenhagen, DK – Pumpehuset Byhaven
- Jun 22nd – Gothenburg, SE – Oceanen
- Jun 23rd – Stockholm, SE – Hus 7
- Jun 24th – Oslo, NO – John Dee
- Jun 26th – Malmö, SE – Plan B
- Jun 28th – Opole, PO – Klubokawiarnia
- Jun 29th – Warsaw, PO – Poglos