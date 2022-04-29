Top selling vinyl artists for 2021 revealed









Vinyl sales hit a new record in 2021, reaching a 30-year high and another consecutive exponential increase.

This increasing market share of physical sales continues to be a boon for the industry as records offer artists a greater share of the royalties.

As BPI CEO, Geoff Taylor, said: “Even though streaming accounts for more than four-fifths of consumption of recorded music in the UK, the continuing demand for vinyl, CDs and cassettes highlights the extensive range of choices fans now have to access their favourite music.”

He continued: “The LP’s seemingly unstoppable resurgence has been one of the industry’s great success stories of recent times and it is fantastic to see an increasing part of this revival is down to new releases.”

Concluding: “While the LP tends to grab the limelight when it comes to physical product, we should not forget the CD remains an extremely important format for the industry, making up nearly 60% of album purchases in the UK last year.”

Perhaps most promising of all for the industry is that current releases’ share of the market also increased as more people look to support new, emerging acts by buying physical copies of their records. This increase meant that a whopping 20 million physical albums were sold during the year in the UK.

Nevertheless, with campaigns like Record Store Day and the stream of reissues offering up exciting records from our old favourites, it is still the iconic names which hold up much of the market. You can check out the top ten below as per Official Charts Company data.

Top Selling Vinyl Artists 2021 – Official Charts Company

David Bowie

The Beatles

Taylor Swift

Pink Floyd

ABBA

Fleetwood Mac

Lana Del Rey

Oasis

Arctic Monkeys

Adele