Tool’s Maynard James Keenan protests Florida’s anti-drag law at Welcome to Rockville









Tool singer Maynard James Keenan used his band’s appearance at Welcome to Rockville festival in Florida to protest against the state’s anti-drag laws.

During their set, according to Consequence, Keenan wore a blonde wig, red lipstick, and prosthetic breasts in defiance of the laws of Florida. The festival show came days after governor Ron DeSantis signed a series of bills against the transgender community, including preventing minors from attending drag shows. As Welcome to Rockville is festival open to all-ages, Keenan technically broke the new rule.

The Florida festival was Tool’s first appearance of the summer, they’ll play four further dates later this year. During a recent episode of the podcast Steve-O’s Wild Ride, Keenan admitted he’s now unable to perform some Tool songs because they are too difficult. He said: “I think with age you find ways to sing the thing where it’s not creating damage. You can actually recreate it without having to pick a scab, emotionally and literally, like hurting yourself”.

Keenan continued: “I can’t do a whole set of those songs. I can pepper them in, so I can still do some of those things. You can’t expect that out of that body. Your body doesn’t do those things forever”. Tool’s last album was 2019’s Fear Inoculum, and there is currently no update on new music.