Watch Tool give ‘Culling Voices’ its live debut in Sacramento









Los Angeles prog-metal band Tool performed ‘Culling Voices’, from their 2019 album Fear Inoculum, for the first time on Saturday, January 15th, during a show at the Golden 1 Centre in Sacramento.

Tool had been on their world tour in support of the 2019 album prior to the pandemic but had to cut it short in March 2020. Having only recently resumed the tour, the group have now, with the performance of ‘Culling Voices’, played all seven of the songs from Fear Inoculum in live performances.

Fear Inoculum was released in August 2019 marking their fifth studio album release in a career spanning 20 years. The album, like much of Tool’s work, is a meticulously artful take on heavy rock that has received rave reviews.

The ten-minute performance of ‘Culling Voices’ was caught on video from the crowd. All four members of the band are seen seated at the front of the stage with drummer Danny Carey showing his skills in his first-ever live guitar performance.

Maynard James Keenan’s haunting yet beautiful vocal display completes the recipe to make this one of the most intimate live displays from the group we’ve seen to date. Fans in the UK can definitely expect great things from their upcoming tour dates in the UK later this year.

Tool are set to tour Europe later this year with dates in the UK starting in May. They are also scheduled to headline a show for Bonnaroo alongside Stevie Nicks and J. Cole in mid-June in Manchester, Tennessee.

Watch footage of the performance of ‘Culling Voices’ below.