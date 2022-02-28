Tool announce unsigned ‘Fear Inoculum’ box set for £485 less than signed version









Los Angeles rock group Tool have announced details of a standard, unsigned Fear Inoculum box set, on sale for £485 less than the controversial signed edition.

Earlier last week, the group announced the release of the $810 (£600) signed box set of the group’s 2019 album, which will only be available to fans who bought the Toolarmy VIP tickets for the forthcoming dates on their current US tour. Fans were quick to express their disgust at the ridiculous price and marketing ploy.

The group appeared to lower the price to $750 (£560) at later shows in the merch area, but it was disclosed that the $60 price drop was due to those particular venues on the tour not charging service fees and taxes.

After the backlash over the prices of the deluxe edition, the group have now announced a regular, unsigned Fear Inoculum box set, due for its release on April 8th for the significantly reduced price of $169.98 (£127).

The new, cheaper box set appears to feature all the same merch as the original – five discs of 180-gram vinyl, with music on one side and etched art on the other, all under the creative direction of Adam Jones – and the only thing missing is the autographs.

Meanwhile, Tool have revealed that another reissue is in the pipeline. Last week they announced that there will be a 30th-anniversary reissue of 1992 EP Opiate.

The new edition will feature a re-imagined and extended version of the title track (available on streaming platforms from March 1st), alongside a short film and 46-page art book that includes behind the scenes photography, interviews and more; this will be available from March 18th.

The group have recently resumed their tour in support of 2019’s Fear Inoculum. The original world tour was cut short due to COVID concerns back in March 2020.