Tool announce 2022 world tour







American alt-metal gods, Tool, planned to tour behind their most recent album Fear Inoculum last year, but those plans were put on hold as Covid-19 spread throughout the world. Today, the band have announced a new series of dates for the album’s tour.

“It is with great pleasure I get to announce our return to the road,” Tool drummer Danny Carey said in a statement. “These past 18 months have been trying to say the least but from great trials come great lessons and great rewards. We are genuinely looking forward to sharing them with you.”

The last show Tool played was back in March of 2020. During an appearance on The Joe Rogan Podcast last year, lead singer Maynard James Keenan admitted to playing shows while infected with coronavirus in New Zealand during early 2020.

Keenan had believed that the symptoms were simply tour-related illness, and was not diagnosed until the band had returned to the United States.

The tour, which is set to start in January, will take the band on an extensive three-month trek throughout the US before heading over to Europe throughout the spring.

The full list of dates can be viewed down below.

Tool 2022 World Tour dates:

01-10 Eugene, OR – Matthew Knight Arena *

01-11 Tacoma, WA – Tacoma Dome *

01-13 Boise, ID – Ford Idaho Center *

01-15 Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center *

01-16 San Francisco, CA – Chase Center *

01-18 Anaheim, CA – Honda Center *

01-19 San Diego, CA – Viejas Arena *

01-21 Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center *

01-22 Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena *

01-25 Salt Lake City, UT – Maverik Center *

01-27 Denver, CO – Ball Arena *

01-30 Tulsa, OK – BOK Center *

01-31 Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center *

02-02 San Antonio, TX – AT&T Center *

02-04 Houston, TX – Toyota Center *

02-05 New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center *

02-08 Orlando, FL – Amway Center *

02-09 Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena *

02-10 Miami, FL – FTX Arena *

02-19 Boston, MA – TD Garden %

02-20 Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center %

02-22 Washington, D.C. – Capitol One Arena %

02-23 Elmont, NY – UBS Arena %

02-26 Newark, NJ – Prudential Center %

02-27 Buffalo, NY – KeyBank Center %

03-01 Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena %

03-03 Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena %

03-04 Louisville, KY – KFC Yum! Center %

03-06 Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena %

03-08 Grand Rapids, MI – Van Andel Arena %

03-10 Chicago, IL – United Center %

03-12 Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center Arena %

03-13 Minneapolis, MN – Target Center %

03-15 Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center %

03-17 Moline, IL – TaxSlayer Center %

03-18 St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center %

03-20 Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse %

04-23 Copenhagen, Denmark – Royal Arena

04-25 Oslo, Norway – Spektrum

04-26 Stockholm, Sweden – Avicii Arena

04-28 Hamburg, Germany – Barclaycard Arena

04-29 Frankfurt, Germany – Festhalle

05-02 Manchester, England – AO Arena Manchester

05-04 Birmingham, England – Resorts World Arena

05-06 Dublin, Ireland – 3Arena

05-09 London, England – The O2 Arena

05-12 Paris, France – AccorHotels Arena

05-13 Antwerp, Belgium – Sportpaleis

05-15 Berlin, Germany – Mercedes-Benz Arena

05-17 Cologne, Germany – Lanxess Arena

05-19 Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome

05-21 Krakow, Poland – Tauron Arena

05-23 Prague, Czech Republic – O2 Arena

05-24 Budapest, Hungary – SportAréna

* with Blonde Redhead

% with The Acid Helps

