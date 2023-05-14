Tony Visconti recalls the moment he thought “bedridden” Phil Lynott was going to die









Legendary producer Tony Visconti has recalled the moment he believed Thin Lizzy’s Phil Lynott was going to die when they worked together.

Visconti, who famously produced for David Bowie, was at the helm for three albums throughout the late 1970s. During their time collaborating, Visconti was exposed to Lynott’s drug abuse and revealed the Irish musician was once “bedridden for three days” which frightened the producer who wasn’t afraid to deliver home truths to him.

During a new interview with Classic Rock, Lynott explained: “When Phil was bedridden for three days, I was very frightened. I seriously thought he was going to die in his hotel room. When he emerged I had a good heart-to-heart talk with him about his drug abuse, but he assured me, as always, that he had it under control.”

The producer added: “We really didn’t waste too much time due to drugs in the studio, but the emotional strain was terrible on me.” Lynott tragically died of pneumonia and heart failure due to septicaemia in 1986 as a result of his drug problems. He was 36 years old.

Earlier this year, Visconti played down the comparisons between Harry Styles and Bowie following the Grammys. He commented: “Someone just told me that Harry Styles is the new Bowie? From what I saw tonight he’s not worthy of shining his shoes.”