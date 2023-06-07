Tony McPhee, the Groundhogs founder, dead at 79









The Groundhogs founding member, Tony McPhee, has passed away aged 79. The band have confirmed the news and revealed he was suffering from health “complications”.

McPhee first suffered a stroke in 2009, which damaged his speech and his ability to sing. He continued to struggle with his health and suffered a fall last year, which led to his death. Groundhogs explained in a statement: “We are deeply saddened to announce that 79 year old guitar and blues legend Tony (TS) McPhee, died peacefully at home today 6th June, from complications following a fall last year.”

They added: “He is survived by his devoted wife Joanna, sons Conan & Vincent, grandchildren Scarlett & Victor and loving sister Olive.”

McPhee founded the Groundhogs as a teenager, and the band scored multiple top ten albums throughout their career. Additionally, the band also supported The Rolling Stones in 1971. He was the only sole member of the group throughout the entirety of their tenure before they split in 2014.

Broadcaster Danny Baker paid tribute to McPhee and wrote on Twitter: “Oh. Oh, fuck. Just seen Tony McPhee has gone. Tony Mcphee. The Groundhogs. That first mad solo album. This SOUND.” In another post, he added: “For what it’s worth when I first met Jim Moir (Vic Reeves) over a hundred years ago now, the first thing we bonded on was Tony Mcphees bizarre solo album. It is extraordinary. Wild. Tony died today.”

The Damned guitarist Captain Sensible said: “Sad to say the great Tony McPhee has just departed the stage of life.. what a guitarist he was, a lovely bloke and a huge inspiration for myself as a young wannabe muso when I’d plonk myself right in front of the stage at Groundhogs gigs. Brilliant!”

Listen to ‘Light My Light’ below.