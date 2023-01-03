Tony Iommi is ready to make a new solo album









Black Sabbath’s Tony Iommi has shared that he is preparing to write and record a new solo album. The metal icon announced in a New Year’s message video on his official YouTube account.

“It’s been a good year for me, 2022, in parts anyway,” Iommi said. “I’ve been writing and recording. I’m having a new studio built, which I’m really pleased about. Well, actually, the studio is built, and it’s almost ready to go; I’m just waiting for some equipment.

He added, “Because of the war [in Ukraine], it’s sort of stopped some of the parts coming through. But we’re almost there. In another couple of weeks, I think I’ll be ready to go in and start work in there, which I’m really looking forward to – writing another album.”

The upcoming solo album is one of many projects that Iommi has scheduled, though. In the video, he also revealed that the Black Sabbath albums from the Tony Martin era would be reissued this year.

“Of course, we’re gonna have the Tony Martin box set and Cozy Powell and Neil Murray,” Iommi said. “And I’m looking forward to that, because a lot of people have asked about that, which is great. They wanted to see when it’s coming out, when it’s coming out. And we’ve done ’em in succession, really, with these albums. You can’t just bring everything out together; it has to come out in [the right] times.

He added, “So we’ve had all the original Sabbath stuff come out, box sets, and then we’ve got the Ronnie [James Dio] stuff. And then the next thing will be the Tony Martin and then my solo stuff. So it’s gonna be busy again. But it’s great. And it’s nice to be doing the interviews and talking about what we did and all the rest of stuff.”