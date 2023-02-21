Tony Hawk shares his journey to buy Kurt Cobain’s skateboard









Tony Hawk recently announced that he would be celebrating Kurt Cobain‘s birthday by selling a recreation of a famous board owned by the iconic Nirvana singer. Hawk has now followed up with a post on social media in which he visits Cobain’s sister and childhood friend.

Hawk explained in the video: “I bought a skateboard in a music auction painted by Kurt Cobain, and we’re here in Seattle to go find the owner of that skateboard and get his story because we wanna remake it for everyone else to enjoy”.

Cobain’s childhood friend, Cameron Ross, then said, “I got this skateboard when I was in junior high, and Kurt had an ad down at Rosevear’s Music. He had a flyer up for doing art, so I gave him 20 bucks and a chunk of weed, and he painted it for me.”

Hawk expressed profound gratitude to Ross. “It’s such a piece of history,” he said, “and I’m so thankful that you kept it and that I stumbled upon it. You know, there is a deeper history to this board because it’s a Jeff Phillips board, and he took his own life.”

The money raised from selling the recreated boards will be given to suitable charities in light of the original’s former owners. “We decided that we should try to recreate this board for others to buy, and we will give the proceeds, half to the Jed Foundation for suicide prevention and half to the Skatepark Project,” Hawk added. “Thank you guys for preserving it; it’s so special.”

He also noted the design of the board while paying his respect to the two icons: “We kept it real with the original Phillips shape and OG truck-holes, and added KC & JP signatures on the top graphic. Kurt and Jeff’s influences still resonate greatly in our worlds, so we hope to honour their legacies with these unique items.”

