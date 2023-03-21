Toni Collette instructed intimacy coordinator to leave the set for sex scene









Toni Collette has revealed that she once asked an intimacy coordinator to leave the set to allow her to film a sex scene without scrutiny.

“I think it’s only been a couple of times where they’ve been brought in, and I have very much trusted and felt at ease with the people I was working with,” The Hereditary star explained.

“It just felt like those people who were brought in to make me feel more at ease were actually making me feel more anxious,” she told The Times. “They weren’t helping, so I asked them to leave.”

When we recently spoke to intimacy coordinator, Haruka Kurado, she cited Lena Hall’s quote that “every single person and scene and experience is different.” Collette explained that she simply felt more comfortable being allowed to handle the situation alone which is also the prerogative of an intimacy coordinator.

As Collette added: “Look, every job is different. Every single job is different. Because it’s a bunch of new people it’s a new energy; everyone brings their whole life with them, and it’s all thrown in the pot.”

Concluding: “You never know what you’re going to get and it’s a miracle that a film ever comes together, let alone thrives. I’ve been very fortunate in that I’ve only worked with a few arseholes over the several decades that I’ve managed to keep this boat afloat.”

Collette did not cite which project this incident occurred during. However, she is set to star in Amazon Prime’s new series The Power which is due to premiere on March 31st.