Tommy Lee has launched an OnlyFans









Motley Crue’s Tommy Lee always seems to be involved in some kind of controversy or scandal, whether it be his infamous leaked sex tape with Pamela Anderson, frequent domestic abuse, or inciting a riot at a gig after racially abusing a security guard.

Last month, the Motley Crue drummer posted a full frontal nude image on all his social media accounts. Although Facebook and Instagram removed the image for inappropriate content, it is still on his Twitter account.

Shortly after, he announced during a Texan gig that he was “on a bender” while it happened, also urging a male audience member to “pull your fucking junk out.”

Apparently, the controversial musician has been talking about the incident at almost every show since, even going as far as to pull a daschund puppy out of his shorts after asking a Los Angeles crowd “Let me show you my fuckin’ wiener.”

However, at a Las Vegas show on September 9th, Lee took things one step further, saying, “In case you guys are fucking living under a rock, I’ve been in trouble a little bit lately. I wanna see what kinda trouble we can get into tonight. We are in fucking Las Vegas, right? And I think that we should dispel that fucking bullshit ‘What happens in Vegas stays in Vegas.’ Fuck that. Let’s fucking share it with the world.”

Lee proceeded to moon the audience after saying, “I showed you my shit. They took it down off the internet. … What I’ve done is I have now gone over to a place where you can be free as fuck. And you can show anybody whatever the fuck you want, and they don’t fucking take it down.”

Although Lee is no stranger to mooning audiences, this time he revealed the words ‘ONLY FANS’ written across his bare butt.

The 59 year old shared a link to his OnlyFans on his Instagram, which offers a rather pricey $39.95 monthly subscription to see exclusive and explicit content.