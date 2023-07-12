Tom Waits is reissuing a decade of his studio albums from 1983 to 1993









Legendary singer-songwriter Tom Waits has announced he’s reissuing a selection of albums which he originally released on Island Records between 1983 and 1993.

This selection of LPs includes records that comprise the start of his classic period, including Rain Dogs, Swordfishtrombones and Frank’s Wild Years. While each of them will be available to buy this year, the release dates are going to be broken up throughout the rest of 2023.

The first three albums from Swordfishtrombones to Frank’s Wild Years will see a release on September 1st, while Bone Machine and The Black Rider will come out on October 6th.

The new remasters of the albums are being helmed by Chris Bellman, who is known for his mastering reissues of records by Michael Jackson, Fairport Convention and Bonnie and Delaney. Bellman is also going to be working with Karl Derfler, who has been Waits’s longtime producer across his career.

The albums are also set to come in a variety of different styles depending on the listener’s preference. As opposed to the standard vinyl copy, they are set to be reissued CD, 180-gram black vinyl as well as color variant vinyl.

In a review of the 1985 album Rain Dogs, Far Out praised Waits’s ability to “weave these mini demimonde Dostoyevskyesque vignettes into an enthralling journey through the gutters of modern civility, gazing up at the stars and slurry therein”.

As of yet there has been no word on when a remaster of some of Waits’s other albums will get the same treatment. Even with the new releases on the horizon, Waits hasn’t released an album of original material since Bad As Me in 2011.