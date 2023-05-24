Tom Waits has “started writing again”









According to Paul Charles, the music agent of Tom Waits, the iconic artist is writing new music.

The agent met Waits in 1982 while shopping at London’s Tower Records. After unsuccessfully finding a copy of one of Waits’ albums, he miraculously bumped into the musician and his wife, Kathleen Brennan, in the shop. He introduced himself to the star and became his new agent by the end of the day.

Now, Charles is releasing a memoir that recounts his experience working in the industry, especially with Waits and Brennan. Charles spoke to The Irish Examiner ahead of the book’s release, recalling his first encounter with the pair.

However, he also revealed that new music is potentially on the way from Waits. The musician last released an album in 2011, Bad As Me, turning his focus to acting instead.

Over the past few years, Waits has appeared in movies such as Seven Psychopaths, The Dead Don’t Die, The Ballad of Buster Scruggs and Licorice Pizza.

However, it now appears as though Waits is ready to return to music. Charles stated: “We all hope he will tour again. After he did the three nights in the Rat Cellar, he went home. He enjoyed the tour a lot, and the idea was to start writing. He did a bit of recording, and then he basically got distracted by the movie world for a while. The news is that he’s started writing again. We’ve all got our fingers crossed for another return visit.”