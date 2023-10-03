Tom Petty’s favourite song by The Traveling Wilburys









The opportunity to be in a band with a member of George Harrison, Bob Dylan, Roy Orbison and Jeff Lynne was understandably an immense source of pride for Tom Petty. Any musician in the world would have dreamt of being a part of The Traveling Wilburys, and Petty didn’t take his time in the group for granted.

Harrison was the project’s instigator, following his album Cloud Nine, which he made with Lynne, who helped him get the bug back for making music. As they continued to work on solo work, calls were made to some of his famous friends, and the five of them put their skills together for one track, which stressed the innate chemistry they shared.

From this point, it became apparent to Harrison that it would be a waste if they simply went their separate ways after stumbling upon gold and mooted the idea of making a full album. When a former member of The Beatles proposes this idea, nobody in their right mind would even consider rejecting the opportunity.

In total, they released two albums, including one without Roy Orbison, who sadly passed away in 1998. According to Petty, Harrison regretted not making the phone call and getting The Traveling Wilburys back in the studio to add to their legacy.

During an interview with Mass Live in 2007, Petty revealed: “He talked for the rest of his life about doing it again or maybe taking it on the road. It is one of my great regrets that I wasn’t a little more aggressive about getting that done. I always thought we’d have all the time in the world to do it.”

Although he regretted not reuniting the band, Petty absorbed every second of his time as a member of The Traveling Wilburys, adding: “I was just happy to be there. I always felt I was blessed to be there at all, and if I helped at all I was just grateful.”

In the same interview, Petty also revealed his favourite song by the group: “There’s one number, ‘The End of the Line’ – whenever I hear that it’s just very emotional for me. I really think that’s the Wilburys at their best, it was just a terrific time. How often do you write a song that’s for four or five people? It’s not very often that happens but we really collaborated and put our heads together and made those songs happen.”

Petty’s comment highlighting the collaborative element of the band is precisely what made The Traveling Wilburys different to other supergroups. They left their egos at the door when they entered the studio and worked as a unit rather than as individuals. While it’s a crying shame they only made two albums and never toured, songs such as ‘The End Of The Line’ are a reminder to be gratuitous about the magic they crafted together.