The happy accident that led to Tom Petty joining the Traveling Wilburys









It’s a joyous truth in life that every now and again fate will thrust a happy little accident upon us. For all intents and purposes, it would seem from the outside that Tom Petty was the integral fresh face of the Traveling Wilburys, offering up a youthful vitality to the ridiculous talent on display but in reality, things played out rather differently.

Consisting of Bob Dylan, George Harrison, Jeff Lynne, Roy Orbison and Tom Petty, if you didn’t already know of their existence and someone told you about the Traveling Wilburys you’d tell them to pull the other one. The musical collective seems to exist as a fantasy in the mind of an overly imaginative alternative music fan.

Nevertheless, despite the outrageous talent on display, Petty often takes centre stage amongst them. However, things could have been very different. As it happens, Petty’s involvement is akin to someone getting injured in the warmup and their replacement going on to score a hattrick.

As Petty once opined, “None of this would’ve happened without [George Harrison]. It was George’s band—it was always George’s band and it was a dream he had for a long time.” When it comes to Petty’s involvement that held even more truth. To begin with, Petty was out of the picture.

However, when the four initial members went to Dylan’s home studio to record the B-side to their planned debut single ‘This is Love’, Harrison suddenly realised he had left a beloved guitar at Petty’s house nearby. The two had incidentally become friends while Petty and The Heartbreakers were on tour in Europe with Dylan himself in 1987.

When Harrison arrived at Petty’s house he asked him if he’d like to attend the session, after all, it would be rude not to—it would be even ruder for Petty to say no given the talent in attendance. Thus, with that Petty was on his way to the studio. Thereafter, he almost immediately slipped right into place.

The group were still working on the barebones material of the B-side ‘Handle with Care’ that Harrison had offered up. As legend has it, Dylan was attending to the barbeque for the group when Harrison asked, “Give us some lyrics, you famous lyricist.” When Dylan subsequently asked for the title to at least give him something to go off, Harrison looked left towards the folk troubadours garage and as though the man mystically offers up poetry, the first thing Harrison spied was a sign saying, ‘Handle with Care’.

Petty then got busy helping out further and the group had such a great time crafting the song together that they decided to crack on with a whole album of material. Petty could never really leave after that could he? ‘Handle with Care’ went on to be the group’s most successful single.

As Petty would later joyfully conclude: “The whole experience was some of the best days of my life, really, and I think it probably was for us all … The thing I guess would be hardest for people to understand is what good friends we were. It really had very little to do with combining a bunch of famous people. It was a bunch of friends that just happened to be really good at making music.” And that friendship even helped to revive and invigorate their musical careers. If that isn’t nice, what is?