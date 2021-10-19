Tom Morello calls Zack de la Rocha "the greatest frontman of all time"









Rage Against The Machine‘s resident guitar hero, Tom Morello, has described the band’s frontman, Zack de la Rocha, as the “greatest frontman of all time”.

In a new interview with Revolver, on the publication’s ‘Fan First’ podcast, the Rage Against The Machine axeman hailed de la Rocha for his “spiritual commitment” to his craft, and even went as far as to label him the “punk rock James Brown”.

Morello said: “In my opinion, he’s the greatest frontman of all-time. He’s the punk rock James Brown. There’s no one in the history of Western music that has the sort of the totality of spiritual commitment on stage and in the studio as that guy.”

Of his bandmate, he concluded: “And it’s matched with a brilliant intellect, and he’s a tremendous musician as well, and it’s really an unbelievable combination just, feel fortunate to be in a band with him.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Morello discussed his late Audioslave bandmate and Soundgarden frontman, Chris Cornell, adding: “And the thing that is one of his great gifts, on top of his startlingly good looks, and hair, and eyes, and all the stuff, you’re like, ‘Are you magical? You’re like a magical being!'” stated Morello. “Blessed in so many ways, and a lovely dude.”

He explained: “Anyway, he had this ability to craft melody, beautiful and ferocious melody out of the ether. And I remember making that first record (Audioslave) with Rick Rubin. And Rick’s like, ‘You don’t understand how lucky you got. I work with a ton of vocalists and it’s difficult to make a great melody. And this guy is just throwing them right and left!'”

Of the late icon, Morello appended: “Like A Stone, I Am The Highway, no matter what we threw at him – the simplest chord progression, or the most complicated heavy riff, he’d just sit in a chair with a cigarette, and he’s like, ‘OK, that sounds like a great song right there. What’s next?'”

In other news, Morello has recently defended his relationship with controversial rocker, Ted Nugent, claiming: “I reserve the right to be friends with anybody”.

Watch Rage Against The Machine ‘Killing In The Name’ live below.

