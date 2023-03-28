Tom Leadon, Tom Petty’s bandmate and Eagles’ Bernie Leadon’s brother, dies aged 70









Tom Leadon, the former bandmate of Tom Petty and the brother of Bernie Leadon of the Eagles, has died at the age of 70. Guitarist Leadon died on March 22nd peacefully of natural causes, according to an online statement by his brother.

Leadon first met Petty when they were students at high school in Gainesville, Florida, and formed the band Mudcrutch together in 1970. The band released one single together before Petty formed his famous Heartbreakers band in 1975. Leadon would go on to play bass in Linda Ronstadt’s band, among other projects.

Mike Campbell, another former Mudcrutch member, wrote of Leadon, “Tom Leadon was my deepest guitar soul brother, we spent countless hours playing acoustic guitars and teaching each other things. A kinder soul never walked the earth. I will always miss his spirit and generosity. Sleep peacefully my old friend.”

Brother Mark Leadon wrote on Tom Petty’s official fan page, “Tom had a friendly and outgoing personality and sharp wit. He was a great and very funny storyteller. Tom loved his family and close friends, and all of the Mudcrutch, Tom Petty, and Bayjacks fans. He enjoyed meeting and talking with all of you. Thank you for helping make his last years great ones. He was greatly loved and will be greatly missed.”

