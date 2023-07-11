Tom Holland reveals the reason he got sober: “I worried that maybe I have an alcohol problem”









Actor Tom Holland has appeared on the On Purpose with Jay Shetty Podcast to reveal the reason he gave up drinking alcohol and has been following a lifestyle dedicated to sobriety.

“I didn’t wake up one day and say, ‘I’m giving up drinking’,” the actor began. “I, just like many Brits, had had a very boozy December, Christmas time, I was on vacation, and I was drinking a lot. I’ve always been able to drink a lot. I can drink.”

“I decided to give up for January, do dry January, and all I could think about was having a drink,” he added. “I was waking up thinking about it. It really scared me. I thought, ‘Maybe, I have a little bit of an alcohol thing’.”

Holland admitted that he decided to “punish” himself by doing no alcohol in February as well, but after two months, he still found himself “struggling”. “I felt like I couldn’t be social,” he said. “I felt like I couldn’t go to the pub.”

“I couldn’t go out for dinner,” the actor continued. “I was really struggling, and I started to worry that maybe I had an alcohol problem.” Holland decided to wait until his birthday in June to do six months without booze.

That would prove in his eyes that he didn’t have a problem. “By the time I got to June, I was the happiest I’d ever been in my life,” Holland admitted. “I could sleep better. I could handle problems better.”

“Thing that would go wrong on set that would normally set me off, I could take in my stride,” the Spider-Man star explained. “I had so much better mental clarity. I felt healthier and fitter. I just said to myself, ‘Why am I enslaved to this drink?’”