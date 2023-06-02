Tom Holland suggests that he may make another ‘Spider-Man’ film









Actor Tom Holland has admitted that he would be keen on making another Spider-Man film should the opportunity arise. The British actor has starred as the superhero since 2016, but he does not seem to be finished with the web-slinger just yet.

In a new interview with Entertainment Tonight, Holland answered questions about his future as the Marvel character. He said, “I think as long as we can do justice to Peter Parker. As long as we can keep elevating and making the films better and making them mean more, then I’ll be there.”

“I’d be stupid to say that I wouldn’t be the luckiest kid alive if I got to do it again, there’s stuff going on, but we’ll have to just wait and see what happens,” he added.

Holland has previously expressed his doubt about the future of Spider-Man, admitting to The Hollywood Reporter, “There are far cleverer people than me that have been given the task of writing future movies and coming up with new ideas. And as always, I’ll be very eager to see what they come up with.”

“But maybe we don’t top this movie,” he added. “Maybe this movie is the perfect storybook ending for this chapter of Spider-Man. And if it’s time for me to step down and for the new person to step up, I would do so proudly.”

For now, it looks as though Holland is keen to look at new roles, having just starred in the Apple TV+ production The Crowded Room. “I would love to explore and try out new things with different characters,” he also said.

