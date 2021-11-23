Tom Holland expresses interest in becoming the next James Bond









The selection of the next James Bond has always been a hotly contested topic and due to shifts in public sensibilities, the field has become more diverse now. People have called for a revision to the image of Bond, claiming that a role as iconic and influential as this should expand to accommodate the need for various identity representations in the 21st century.

In a fairly recent interview, Daniel Craig claimed that women should not play James Bond because that would be a disservice to the talented female actors out there. Instead, they should be cast in more interesting and fresh roles that are written specifically for them: “There should simply be better parts for women and actors of colour. Why should a woman play James Bond when there should be a part just as good as James Bond, but for a woman?” he said.

After renouncing the role post No Time to Die, the actor was asked about the advice he would give to the person who plays it next. Craig answered: “Don’t be shit… I just wanted to make sure I left it in as good a place as I found it. That’s all I kind of cared about and I think that anybody [who] takes it on will feel the same way because it matters.”

Adding, “It’s a huge part of cinema history and it’s a huge part of British cinema history which is sort of like a massive thing. The importance of it… for everybody involved is to make the best movies we can and I think that’s what I’ve certainly tried to do and I know that all the people I’ve worked with have tried to do.”

According to multiple reports, various actors such as Idris Elba and Dwayne Johnson are interested in expanding the legacy of James Bond along with female candidates as well. The latest addition to the list of candidates is Tom Holland whose co-star Jacob Batalon said that Holland “talks about being James Bond a lot”.

