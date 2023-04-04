The brilliant performance that made Tom Holland “really hate” Benedict Cumberbatch









For many people, Tom Holland and Benedict Cumberbatch are two of the highlights of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). The former made his name as Spider-Man, becoming the youngest actor to play a title role in an MCU role in 2017’s Spider-Man: Homecoming. As for the latter, he is Doctor Strange in the extensive series of films, bringing natural zen to the role and so far starring in two of the character’s own movies. Together, the pair have co-starred in three flicks for the MCU and have a good relationship.

Despite this, though, Holland revealed that one of Cumberbatch’s performances was so compelling that he “really hated” his MCU co-star. The movie in question is Jane Campion’s 2021 revisionist western, The Power of the Dog, wherein Cumberbatch plays morally reprehensible and cruel rancher Phil Burbank. For his performance in the flick, Cumberbatch was nominated for ‘Best Actor’ at the 2022 Academy Awards, with Campion eventually taking home the accolade for ‘Best Director’.

When moderating a conversation with Cumberbatch for Netflix Film Club in January 2022, Holland effused about the movie and his friend’s character: “The film is so shocking, and it’s so gut-wrenching and the intricacies of your character — I’ve never seen a character arc quite like it”.

Holland explained that Cumberbatch’s Phil Burbank could not be further from the actor’s real personality. “Because I know you so well, I think I come from a very privileged standpoint where, when I meet you in the beginning of the film, I’m like, ‘Whoa, that’s not the Benedict that I know. What on earth is going on here?'” he continued.

Then, the Spider-Man star revealed that Cumberbatch was so convincing as Burbank that he “really hated” his friend, noting the profound nature of the themes and the character’s arc. He said: “For the first time in knowing you, I really hated you. I thought you were horrible and so grotesque and awful. As the film progresses, what I loved about it was that it has these themes of toxic masculinity and gaslighting, but it explores the problem rather than the problem just being present. Not that his actions are justified in any way, but you understand why he is the way he is.”

Unsurprised by Holland’s response, Cumberbatch labelled his character as “repugnant”, which even led to some people telling him: “I can’t watch all of your film. You’re so awful.”