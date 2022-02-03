Tom Holland named his five favourite films of all time









The web-slinging British acting heartthrob, Tom Holland, has become the focus of much attention in recent years due to his impressive portrayal of Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), a fan-favourite character of the ongoing superhero series. Having coupled up with the ever-popular Zendaya, Holland has since become an icon of modern Hollywood, soon to appear in the big-budget video game adaptation, Uncharted alongside Mark Wahlberg.

Heading up the most popular film of 2021, Spider-Man: No Way Home, Tom Holland caused a media whirlwind when he appeared with previous ‘Spider Men’ Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire, as well as the series’ historic villains including Willem Dafoe as the Green Goblin. Bearing the weight of what Holland considers to be a major cinematic role, the actor told GQ at the end of 2021, “Being Spider-Man is more of a responsibility than just having a job. There are kids out there who are bullied at school who don’t fit in, and Spider-Man is their go-to guy”.

Since the inception of the new Spider-Man trilogy in 2017, Holland has been catapulted to international stardom, featuring in Disney’s Onward as well as Chaos Walking and Cherry outside of his time in the MCU. The future of his career also looks equally eclectic, with Holland playing Fred Astaire in an untitled biopic after his time exploring the world in Sony’s action film Uncharted.

His fondness for such a range of projects may go back to Tom Holland’s own love of cinema, revealing his eclectic tastes in an interview with Rotten Tomatoes where he listed his five favourite films of all time. Listing his all-time greats in no particular order, the actor starts with Primal Fear from 1996, a film starring Richard Gere and Edward Norton in his very first feature film role. Speaking about Norton’s remarkable debut, Holland notes, “It’s a performance that I always have aspired to kind of recreate, you know? Not in a sense of recreate that character, but create a character on a similar sort of level that Edward Norton did”.

From psychological drama to taut high tension, Tom Holland’s next pick is Martin Scorsese’s contemporary gangster classic The Departed, starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Matt Damon, Jack Nicholson, Mark Wahlberg and Alec Baldwin. Noting DiCaprio and Damon as two of his favourite actors of all time, Holland adds: “I think they’re both brilliant. It’s a fantastic script, so interesting and intricate”.

Throwing a curveball into the mix, Holland’s next choice is James Cameron’s blockbuster game-changer Avatar, a film that changed the shape of modern cinema upon its release in 2009. Released when Holland was at the pinnacle of his teenage years, the actor remarks, “I was so in awe of that movie and I loved watching the visuals and being introduced into that crazy, crazy life and world of Pandora”.

No top five list is complete without a small dashing of Steven Spielberg, whether it’s the thrill of Jurassic Park, the tender nostalgia of E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial or indeed the drama of Saving Private Ryan. Holland picks the latter for his top five, calling it “an amazing movie” before gushing over the quality of the film, adding, “So truthful, so delicately made. Just one of the all around best movies, I think, of all time”.

Covering all bases of cinema, Tom Holland rounds off his list with a comedy to go along with the gangster flick, war drama, psychological thriller and blockbuster that he previously listed. His choice for the genre is My Cousin Vinny, a film Tom Holland calls “one of the funniest movies of all time,” before exclaiming, “Joe Pesci is one of my favourite actors and I think it’s just brilliant. Aunt May is in that movie and I love her to death — Marisa Tomei”.

Take a look at the full list of Tom Holland’s all-time favourites, below.

Tom Holland’s five favourite films:

Primal Fear (Gregory Hoblit, 1996)

The Departed (Martin Scorsese, 2006)

Avatar (James Cameron 2009)

Saving Private Ryan (Steven Spielberg, 1998)

My Cousin Vinny (Jonathan Lynn, 1992)

