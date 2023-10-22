Tom Hiddleston names his favourite James Bond movies









With his undeniable talent and a touch of British charm, Tom Hiddleston has been one of the most recognisable actors to emerge from the UK in recent years. Known for portraying the mischievous Loki in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Hiddleston’s polished performances extend far beyond superhero movies. His distinctive aura has become an exportable quality, garnering attention from international audiences who appreciate a blend of British finesse and cinematic flair.

It was, however, his role in The Night Manager that piqued interest in a different direction. The series saw Hiddleston’s portrayal of a former British soldier turned luxury hotel night manager getting embroiled in a world of espionage. Given the spy undertones, it inevitably revived rumours about him potentially stepping into the shoes of Britain’s most iconic spy: James Bond.

Addressing this in a 2016 interview with Entertainment Weekly, Hiddleston commented, “Honestly, I don’t know. Apart from the fact that people have watched The Night Manager and started to throw my name around in that conversation, I really think that’s it.”

Seven years on, it’s becoming increasingly apparent that the Bond producers might be keen on breaking tradition. The longstanding archetype of Bond, particularly the Etonian mould, may transform with more inclusive casting in view. However, Hiddleston acknowledged the deep-rooted impact of Bond in British culture.

“Of course, it’s flattering when people float that idea,” he explained, “because as a child growing up in Britain, Bond is the centre of your world. I grew up with Sean Connery and Roger Moore, and BBC used to run those movies on Saturday night, and it was all we talked about on the playground Monday morning. So it’s very strange to be in that conversation.”

While the future remains uncertain, and we might still see Hiddleston don the iconic tuxedo, it’s intriguing to delve into his favourite Bond films. Hiddleston revealed, “Off the top of my head, probably I could say my top three are From Russia With Love, Live and Let Die, and Casino Royale.” From Russia With Love, released in 1963, is the second Bond film, with Sean Connery delivering an iconic performance against the backdrop of a Cold War espionage thriller.

Live and Let Die, which came out in 1973, marked Roger Moore’s debut as Bond, blending action with vaguely supernatural elements in a, let’s say, memorable plot. Lastly, Casino Royale from 2006 saw Daniel Craig reinventing Bond for a modern audience with a gripping origin story that traced the early days of Bond’s career. Amidst the favourites, Hiddleston does have an absolute top pick. He concluded, “If I could take one to a desert island, it would probably be From Russia With Love.”

Tom Hiddleston’s three favourite James Bond movies:

From Russia with Love

Live and Let Die

Casino Royale