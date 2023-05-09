Tom Hiddleston and Mark Hamill set to work on new Stephen King adaptation









In a new collaboration, Tom Hiddleston and Star Wars’ Mark Hamill are joining forces outside the realms of sci-fi. The pair are set to co-star in a new adaptation of Stephen King’s horror novella The Life of Chuck. The forthcoming movie is set to be directed by Mike Flanagan, famed most for The Haunting of Hill House and Midnight Mass.

The official synopsis reads: “Follows the life of Charles Krantz in reverse, starting with his death at 39 from a brain tumour and ending with his childhood years in a supposedly haunted house.” King’s original novella was structured as three stories linked together to follow Krantz’s biography.

Through the three reverse-order acts, Hiddleston is set to portray the title character, while Hamill will take on the role of Albie. The movie doesn’t mark Flanagan’s first Stephen King-related project either. The esteemed director previously worked with Ewan McGregor on 2019’s Doctor Sleep, a long overdue follow-up to Stanley Kubrick’s 1980 adaptation of The Shining.

Elsewhere, Tom Hiddleston is set to return to screens for his central role in the second season of Loki, which is slated for release at some point in the autumn of 2023. At present, no time frame has been set for Flanagan’s The Life of Chuck.