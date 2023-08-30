Watch Tom Hardy’s deleted scene in ‘Star Wars’









The allure of George Lucas’ Star Wars universe is so utterly transcendent that it captivates audiences and A-lister stars alike. From its inception in 1977, the epic space opera has become a cultural phenomenon, so it’s no surprise that several celebrities have made public their desire to become a part of its grand, planet-spanning narrative -even if only as the briefest of cameos.

The excitement extends to such an extent that even minor roles as Stormtroopers, whose faces are literally veiled behind helmets, become coveted parts. Forget a Jedi master or a yellow-eyed Sith; even the role of a nameless Empire grunt is enticing enough for your biggest Hollywood heavyweights. The cameo of Daniel Craig as a Stormtrooper in Star Wars: The Force Awakens is the most notable example, with fans scouring scenes to find Craig’s distinct voice hidden behind the helmet.

Except for Michael Shannon, who wanted nothing to do with it, even a tiny part in this operatic cosmic tale can generate tremendous buzz. This magnetic appeal led none other than British actor and general National Institution, Tom Hardy, to don the same Stormtrooper uniform in Star Wars Episode VIII: The Last Jedi. Known for his transformative performances in films like Bronson, The Revenant and Mad Max: Fury Road, Hardy’s distinct, gruff English dialect promised fans an easy clue to spot him in his Stormtrooper role.

However, audiences were puzzled and disappointed upon the film’s release. In a cruel twist of fate for Hardy and his fans, the much-anticipated cameo was left on the cutting room floor. In the unreleased scene, he plays a Stormtrooper who encounters Finn (played by John Boyega) disguised as an Imperial captain. Just when it seems Hardy’s trooper is about to expose Finn, he instead congratulates him on what he hilariously assumes is a promotion.

Why was the scene cut? We may never know, but one thing for sure is how much of a shame it is for the Star Wars universe to miss out on such a talent as Hardy. Perhaps director Rian Johnson deemed the moment too comical, not entirely aligned with Episode VIII‘s overall darker themes and more mature atmosphere.

Or, maybe the filmmaker thought the cameo was just slightly too pronounced, an obvious wink for Hardy fans that may have broken the immersion for your more hardcore Star Wars acolytes. Interestingly, many fans who later saw the deleted scene argued that Hardy’s lighthearted banter lent an unexpected but welcome dimension to the usually bland and emotionless Stormtroopers.

We’re in this camp, and it’s hard to justify axing such a charming and humanizing scene, particularly when you consider other inclusions, such as the close-up of Luke Skywalker milking and drinking the fluids of an alien creature. Nevertheless, even if it didn’t make the final cut, Hardy’s cameo remains a fascinating footnote in the grand legacy of Star Wars.

