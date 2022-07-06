Tom Hanks is confused about Tim Allen's absence from 'Lightyear'









Tom Hanks and Tim Allen created film history together when they teamed up for Toy Story, a pioneering animated work about the secret lives of anthropomorphic toys. While the franchise brought them a lot of success, Allen recently backed out of a prequel revolving around his beloved character – Buzz Lightyear.

“It’s a wonderful story,” the actor said of Lightyear, praising the direction of the new prequel while explaining his absence. “It just doesn’t seem to have any connection to the toy, and it’s a little…I don’t know. It just has no relationship to Buzz. It’s just no connection. I wish there was a better connection.”

According to Allen, he had been approached about the prequel a long time ago and he was excited about the new directions of the project. However, he backed out of the production which is why Chris Evans stepped in to provide the voice for Buzz Lightyear. This decision shocked many fans of the series and Tom Hanks himself.

Explaining his absence from the film, Allen claimed that it wasn’t the same without the original team and Hanks. “This is a whole new team that really had nothing to do with the first movie,” Allen pointed out. “It’s [Tom] Hanks and I. There’s really no Toy Story’s Buzz without Woody.”

Hanks does not echo Allen’s sentiments at all and in a recent interview, he expressed his confusion about Allen’s absence from Lightyear. Talking about the conversation around Allen, Hanks said: “I actually wanted to go head-to-head with Tim Allen and then they didn’t let Tim Allen do it. I don’t understand that.”

Follow Far Out Magazine across our social channels, on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.